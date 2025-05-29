Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ishan Dyes and chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ishan Dyes and chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

May 29 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Sales decline 37.01% to Rs 16.73 crore

Net loss of Ishan Dyes and chemicals reported to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 37.01% to Rs 16.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 808.33% to Rs 1.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.35% to Rs 101.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales16.7326.56 -37 101.4776.67 32 OPM %1.8516.87 -6.624.23 - PBDT-0.204.36 PL 4.593.42 34 PBT-0.813.65 PL 2.120.60 253 NP-1.163.68 PL 1.090.12 808

May 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

