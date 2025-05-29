Monotype India standalone net profit rises 223.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 455.33% to Rs 13.55 crore

Net profit of Monotype India rose 223.41% to Rs 6.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 455.33% to Rs 13.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.49% to Rs 12.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1253.06% to Rs 61.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

