Birlasoft Ltd Slips 4.41%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.76%

Birlasoft Ltd has added 10.85% over last one month compared to 9.04% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 3.92% rise in the SENSEX

Birlasoft Ltd fell 4.41% today to trade at Rs 640.5. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.76% to quote at 42745.72. The index is up 9.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mphasis Ltd decreased 2.67% and Black Box Ltd lost 2.66% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 30.84 % over last one year compared to the 24.42% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

