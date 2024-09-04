PDS remains positive on medium-term business prospects in Bangladesh

PDS updated on its business operations in Bangladesh. The company said, "Despite experiencing a few days of impact on our operations last month, our facilities have since resumed normal operations. We have also seen a return to normalcy across our partner factories in the region. Importantly, our customers have understandingly extended their support and cooperation during this time, for which we are grateful."

The company further added that it remains positive in the medium-term business prospects in Bangladesh.

