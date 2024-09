At meeting held on 03 September 2024

The Board of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills at its meeting held on 03 September 2024 has approved issue of up to 42,25,806 convertible warrants of face value of Rs 5 each at an issue price of Rs 62 per warrant (including premium of Rs 57) aggregating up to Rs 26.19 crore on preferential basis to non-promoter and promoter shareholders.

