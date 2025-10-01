BIS says trading in OTC FX markets hit $9.6 trillion per day

The 2025 BIS Triennial Survey of turnover in OTC FX markets stated that trading in OTC FX markets reached $9.6 trillion per day in April 2025 ("net-net" basis, all FX instruments), up 28% from $7.5 trillion three years earlier. Turnover of FX spot and outright forwards was 42% and 60% higher, respectively. Their shares in global turnover thus increased, from 28% and 15%, to 31% and 19%, respectively. Turnover of FX options more than doubled. Turnover of FX swaps grew modestly, resulting in a drop in their share to 42% (from 51% in 2022).

