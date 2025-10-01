Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BIS says trading in OTC FX markets hit $9.6 trillion per day

BIS says trading in OTC FX markets hit $9.6 trillion per day

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The 2025 BIS Triennial Survey of turnover in OTC FX markets stated that trading in OTC FX markets reached $9.6 trillion per day in April 2025 ("net-net" basis, all FX instruments), up 28% from $7.5 trillion three years earlier. Turnover of FX spot and outright forwards was 42% and 60% higher, respectively. Their shares in global turnover thus increased, from 28% and 15%, to 31% and 19%, respectively. Turnover of FX options more than doubled. Turnover of FX swaps grew modestly, resulting in a drop in their share to 42% (from 51% in 2022).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

VST Tillers rises on reporting 35% YoY sales growth in September 2025

Wockhardt submits NDA to USFDA for Zidebactam-Cefepime injection

Hyundai Motor clocks total auto sales of 70,347 units in Sept'25

Bank of India soars 1%

Biocon Ltd up for third consecutive session

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story