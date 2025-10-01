Hyundai Motor clocks total auto sales of 70,347 units in Sept'25

Hyundai Motor India said that it has achieved total monthly sales of 70,347 units in September 2025, which is a 10% increase from 64,201 units in September 2024.

The companys domestic sales rose by 0.87% to 51,547 units in September 2025 from 51,101 units in September 2024.

Tarun Garg, Whole time Director & Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said that the domestic sales were driven by festive demand and strong customer interest across all segments.

HMIL has also witnessed highest-ever domestic SUV sales penetration in the history of the Company at 72.4%, with CRETA scoring the highest-ever monthly sales at 18,861 units. VENUE too reported a 20-month high sales volume of 11,484 units in September.