Bank of India soars 1%

Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 124.65, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 24773.05. The Sensex is at 80791.81, up 0.65%. Bank of India has risen around 10.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 9.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7526.75, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 82.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 70.71 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 124.93, up 0.45% on the day. Bank of India is up 14.08% in last one year as compared to a 1.89% drop in NIFTY and a 12.15% drop in the Nifty PSU Bank index.