Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wockhardt submits NDA to USFDA for Zidebactam-Cefepime injection

Wockhardt submits NDA to USFDA for Zidebactam-Cefepime injection

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For use in treatment of complicated urinary tract infections

Wockhardt today announced the submission of New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its novel antibacterial agent Zidebactam-Cefepime injection (WCK 5222, ZAYNICH). The NDA seeks approval for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis, with or without concurrent bacteremia caused by Gram-negative bacteria including multidrug-resistant (MDR). In US and EU, more than 8 Million cUTI cases are reported every year, reflecting the global burden of Gram negative infections.

This milestone marks the first-ever NDA submission to the U.S. FDA for a drug, fully discovered and developed by an Indian pharmaceutical company, a momentous achievement for Indian innovation.

Amidst the escalating global crisis of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), Zidebactam-Cefepime represents a first-in-class lactam enhancer and lactam combination, introducing a novel mechanism of action to combat some of the most difficult-to-treat infections particularly those that remain unresponsive to approved antibiotics, including those that are recently approved. Clinical and non-clinical studies have demonstrated its potent activity against multi-drug resistant (MDR) and extreme drug resistant (XDR) Gram-negative pathogens, including those harbouring NDM carbapenemases and PBP mutations. A Phase II study undertaken has demonstrated its efficacy against diverse carbapenem-resistant infections.

The NDA submission follows the successful completion of a pivotal Phase III global clinical trial (ENHANCE 1), conducted across 64 sites in India, USA, Bulgaria, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Mexico, and China. The program is supported by a robust clinical development package, including nine Phase I studies conducted in the U.S. and China, a Phase II study conducted in India and a multinational Phase III trial evaluating efficacy in cUTI, including pyelonephritis.

Zidebactam-cefepime has been granted qualified infectious disease product (QIDP) and Fast Track Designation by US FDA.

Gram-negative infections have become increasingly difficult to treat due to wide spread resistance to multiple classes of antibiotics. Zaynich has the potential to treat a broad range of infections caused by MDR or XDR pathogens including Enterobacterales and Pseudomonas aeruginosa and A. baumannii.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hyundai Motor clocks total auto sales of 70,347 units in Sept'25

Bank of India soars 1%

Biocon Ltd up for third consecutive session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd spurts 2.32%, gains for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd gains for third straight session

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story