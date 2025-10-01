Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Tillers rises on reporting 35% YoY sales growth in September 2025

VST Tillers rises on reporting 35% YoY sales growth in September 2025

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
VST Tillers Tractors rallied 2.66% to Rs 5,179 after reporting a 34.72% increase in total sales to 3,480 units in September 2025, up from 2,583 units sold in September 2024.

The companys power tiller sales grew by 42.27% to 3,002 units in September 2025, compared to 2,110 units in the same month last year. Tractor sales also rose 1.05% to 478 units in September 2025, up from 473 units sold in September 2024. .

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and diesel engines.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 96.8% to Rs 44.22 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 22.47 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 48.2% year-on-year to Rs 282.45 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

