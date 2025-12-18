Black Box allots 71,944 equity shares on conversion of warrants

Black Box has allotted 71,944 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at a premium of Rs 415 per share on conversion of 71,944 convertible warrants against receipt of balance subscription amount (75% of the issue price) aggregating to Rs 2.25 crore. Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 17,03,53,044 equity hares of Rs. 2/- each aggregating to Rs. 34,07,06,088/-.

