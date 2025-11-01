BLB standalone net profit rises 189.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 98.19% to Rs 338.70 crore

Net profit of BLB rose 189.64% to Rs 8.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 98.19% to Rs 338.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 170.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.338.70170.902.902.3411.503.7611.473.728.953.09

