Incap standalone net profit declines 51.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Incap declined 51.11% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.13% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.237.098.038.600.390.540.220.450.220.45

