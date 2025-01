Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit declines 13.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.83% to Rs 210.42 crore

Net profit of Bliss GVS Pharma declined 13.80% to Rs 23.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.83% to Rs 210.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 200.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.210.42200.7214.1521.7743.9747.0036.4240.0423.8027.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News