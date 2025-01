Baazar Style Retail consolidated net profit declines 20.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.52% to Rs 411.60 crore

Net profit of Baazar Style Retail declined 20.62% to Rs 30.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 38.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.52% to Rs 411.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 333.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

