JSW Energy consolidated net profit declines 27.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.09% to Rs 2438.88 crore

Net profit of JSW Energy declined 27.45% to Rs 167.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 231.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.09% to Rs 2438.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2542.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2438.882542.7737.4743.68555.56710.23150.04310.17167.83231.33

