Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 4.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.65% to Rs 736.19 crore

Net profit of Siyaram Silk Mills rose 4.37% to Rs 72.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.65% to Rs 736.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 647.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.70% to Rs 197.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 184.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.19% to Rs 2221.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2092.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

