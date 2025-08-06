Bloom Industries standalone net profit declines 27.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.59% to Rs 5.55 crore

Net profit of Bloom Industries declined 27.78% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 26.59% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.557.565.596.350.180.240.170.240.130.18

