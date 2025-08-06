Sundaram Clayton reports consolidated net loss of Rs 57.76 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.85% to Rs 511.64 crore

Net Loss of Sundaram Clayton reported to Rs 57.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 55.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.85% to Rs 511.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 580.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.511.64580.433.161.68-6.26-11.82-52.07-49.93-57.76-55.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News