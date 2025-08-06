Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 23.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.33% to Rs 28436.25 crore

Net profit of Power Finance Corporation rose 23.87% to Rs 6866.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5543.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.33% to Rs 28436.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24656.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

