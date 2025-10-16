Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit rises 50.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit rises 50.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 20.14% to Rs 473.44 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bijlee rose 50.24% to Rs 28.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.14% to Rs 473.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 394.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales473.44394.08 20 OPM %7.355.51 -PBDT42.6730.21 41 PBT37.4725.28 48 NP28.2318.79 50

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

