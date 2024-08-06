BLS International Services standalone net profit declines 32.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.91% to Rs 37.69 croreNet profit of BLS International Services declined 32.56% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.91% to Rs 37.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales37.6927.53 37 OPM %10.9612.42 -PBDT4.343.84 13 PBT1.962.96 -34 NP1.452.15 -33
