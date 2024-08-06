Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLS International Services standalone net profit declines 32.56% in the June 2024 quarter

BLS International Services standalone net profit declines 32.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 36.91% to Rs 37.69 crore

Net profit of BLS International Services declined 32.56% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.91% to Rs 37.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales37.6927.53 37 OPM %10.9612.42 -PBDT4.343.84 13 PBT1.962.96 -34 NP1.452.15 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints gap-up for Sensex, Nifty; Nikkei jumps 10%

People power wins in Bangladesh as Hasina's 15-yr long rule comes to an end

Paris 2024 Wrestling: Vinesh vs Susaki in 1st round; Nisha taken for scan

Cyber frauds cost India Rs 177 crore in FY24: How to protect yourself

LIVE: Nobel laureate Yunus to be chief adviser to interim govt in Bangladesh, say organisers

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story