Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 46.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Indraprastha Medical Corporation rose 46.79% to Rs 44.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 347.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 306.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.347.86306.5119.3015.4270.6350.0459.5940.2344.7730.50

