Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 46.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 46.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.49% to Rs 347.86 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Medical Corporation rose 46.79% to Rs 44.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 347.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 306.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales347.86306.51 13 OPM %19.3015.42 -PBDT70.6350.04 41 PBT59.5940.23 48 NP44.7730.50 47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints gap-up for Sensex, Nifty; Nikkei jumps 10%

People power wins in Bangladesh as Hasina's 15-yr long rule comes to an end

Paris 2024 Wrestling: Vinesh vs Susaki in 1st round; Nisha taken for scan

Cyber frauds cost India Rs 177 crore in FY24: How to protect yourself

LIVE: Nobel laureate Yunus to be chief adviser to interim govt in Bangladesh, say organisers

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story