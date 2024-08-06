Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Spenta International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 7.08% to Rs 10.29 crore

Net Loss of Spenta International reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.08% to Rs 10.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.299.61 7 OPM %2.531.04 -PBDT0.110 0 PBT-0.12-0.24 50 NP-0.08-0.22 64

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

