Blue Cloud Softech rises after bagging major contract from Stratos Forge worth Rs 110 crore

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) advanced 3.05% to Rs 20.92 after the company said that it has received a major data annotation and AI training services order from USA-based Stratos Forge Inc.

Stratos Forge Inc. is an innovator specializing in AI-driven enterprise systems, digital automation, intelligent analytics, and next-generation ML platforms deployed across global industries.

Blue Cloud stated that this contract win follows the successful completion of a substantial pilot engagement valued at Rs18 crore, where BCSSL delivered an exceptional annotation accuracy of 96.68% across the agreed metrics.

Based on this performance, Stratos Forge Inc has now awarded BCSSL the full scale project rollout with a commercial value of Rs 110.08 crore.

The project will be executed using BCSSLs in-house delivery infrastructure along with its Centre of Excellence (CoE) partnerships with top universities, enabling scalable, high precision AI data operations. Data annotation, which is the process of labeling data, has moved past simple manual work and now uses sophisticated automation to handle complex data types like 3D scans (LiDAR), meaningful text collections, and very clear images. Because the newest AI systems require highly accurate data in massive quantities, BCSSL will use its advanced labeling platformwhich combines automated processes, AI tools for checking work, strict quality control methods, and expertise in business AIto successfully meet Stratos Forges very large data production needs.

Janaki Yarlagadda, chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, said: We are delighted to expand our partnership with Stratos Forge Inc after our highly successful pilot engagement. Their confidence in BCSSL highlights the strength of our annotation automation frameworks, our CoE talent pipeline, and our ability to deliver world-class AI training data at scale. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, founded in 1991, provides AI and cybersecurity solutions across India, the US, the UK, and other markets. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 35.86% to Rs 15.42 crore on a 7.50% increase in revenue to Rs 252.92 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.