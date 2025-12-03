Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME K K Silk Mills turns threadbare on listing day

BSE SME K K Silk Mills turns threadbare on listing day

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
K K Silk Mills traded at Rs 30.40 on the BSE, a discount of 20% compared with the issue price of Rs 38.

The scrip was listed at Rs 32, a discount of 15.79% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 32 and a low of Rs 30.40. About 1.95 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

K K Silk Mills' IPO was subscribed 5.43 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 November 2025 and it closed on 28 November 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 36 to Rs 38 per share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 75,00,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding towards capital expenditure for plant & machinery, including installation, mechanical and electrical work, full or part repayment and/or prepayment of certain outstanding secured borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

K K Silk Mills is engaged in the business of manufacturing fabrics as well as garments. Its range of garment products caters to all age groups, including kids wear, men's wear, and womens wear. The company uses a variety of knitted fabrics, such as 100% cotton, 100% polyester, blended fabrics (cotton and polyester), and printed polyester fabrics in garment production. It manufactures fabrics used in a variety of products, including mens shirts (formal and casual wear), sherwani material, ladies dress material, burkha material, and cushion cover material. The firm sells its knitted fabrics to both domestic and international garment manufacturers. As of 31 March 2025, the company has a total of 191 employees, including 26 employees working on a contract basis.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 54.33 crore and a net profit of Rs 1.51 crore for the period ended 30 June 2025.

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

