GPT Infraprojects spurts on bagging Rs 195-cr order

GPT Infraprojects jumped 7.93% to Rs 112.30 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 195 crore from Terminal Industriel Polyvalent de San Pedro (TIPSP) in Ivory Coast.

According to the companys exchange filing, the contract involves the detailed engineering, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a conveyor belt system at the port of Ivory Coast. The project forms part of the Phase 2 development works connecting SOCIM and TIPSP to the Terminal Industriel Polyvalent de San Pedro.

The total project valued at Rs 195 crore and it is scheduled to be completed within 12 months.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor any members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority. It further confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulations.