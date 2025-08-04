Nifty set to open with some gains; Crude oil in focus after OPEC+ hikes oil production volume

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were currently trading 20.50 points (or 0.08%) higher, suggesting a flat to mildly positive opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,366.40 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,186.86 crore in the Indian equity market on 01 August 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 47,666.68 crore in the cash market during July 2025. This follows their cash purchase of shares worth Rs 7,488.98 crore in June 2024.

Global Markets:

Markets in Asia traded mostly lower on Monday as investors assessed the latest round of tariffs that have been levied by the U.S. on its trading partners. These tariffs have raised concerns over mounting inflation and could also possibly lead to an economic slowdown. Movements in crude oil prices will be closely watched after OPEC+ announced a significant output hike. On Sunday, the bloc agreed to raise production by 547,000 barrels per day for September the latest in a series of accelerated increases aimed at regaining market share. The decision comes amid concerns over potential supply disruptions related to Russia, with OPEC+ citing a healthy global economy and low inventories as key factors behind the move.

On Wall Street, major equity indices ended lower on Friday as a weaker-than-expected jobs report, combined with fresh U.S. tariffs on dozens of trading partners, fueled concerns that the American economy might be slowing down significantly. The S&P 500 slipped 1.6% to close 6,238.01, while the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 2.24% 20,650.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 542.40 points, or 1.23%, to finish the session 43,588.58. Data released by the Labor Department on Friday showed that the US nonfarm payrolls rose by 73,000 in July 2025, well below expectations of 110,000. The revised figures for May and June showed that employment was cumulatively lower by 258,000 than previously reportedsuggesting the labor market may be cooling more rapidly than initially anticipated.

Domestic Market: The headline equity benchmarks closed deep in the red on Friday, dragged by global headwinds and renewed investor caution. The Nifty slipped below the 24,600 mark as the Street digested the impact of steep import tariffs imposed by the United States on multiple trade partners, including a 25% levy on Indian goods. While indices opened lower tracking weak global cues, they staged a brief recovery only to be hammered down by mid-session profit booking and a sharp selloff in the final hour. Barring FMCG, all sectoral indices on the NSE ended with losses, with pharma, healthcare, and metal stocks bearing the brunt.