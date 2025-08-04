Finolex Industries consolidated net profit declines 80.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.53% to Rs 1043.15 crore

Net profit of Finolex Industries declined 80.40% to Rs 98.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 500.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.53% to Rs 1043.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1140.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1043.151140.498.9718.12157.57255.40130.96229.3298.16500.73

