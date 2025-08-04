Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IKIO Technologies consolidated net profit declines 82.89% in the June 2025 quarter

IKIO Technologies consolidated net profit declines 82.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 5.43% to Rs 120.14 crore

Net profit of IKIO Technologies declined 82.89% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.43% to Rs 120.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 127.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales120.14127.04 -5 OPM %9.4013.15 -PBDT11.2720.37 -45 PBT4.2315.73 -73 NP2.1212.39 -83

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

