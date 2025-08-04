IKIO Technologies consolidated net profit declines 82.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.43% to Rs 120.14 crore

Net profit of IKIO Technologies declined 82.89% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.43% to Rs 120.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 127.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.120.14127.049.4013.1511.2720.374.2315.732.1212.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News