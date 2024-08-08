Blue Cloud Softech Solutions standalone net profit rises 855.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 208.70% to Rs 106.47 crore

Net profit of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rose 855.56% to Rs 7.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 208.70% to Rs 106.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales106.4734.49 209 OPM %10.313.04 -PBDT10.981.10 898 PBT10.761.10 878 NP7.740.81 856

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

