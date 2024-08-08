Blue Cloud Softech Solutions standalone net profit rises 855.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 208.70% to Rs 106.47 crore

Net profit of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rose 855.56% to Rs 7.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 208.70% to Rs 106.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.106.4734.4910.313.0410.981.1010.761.107.740.81

