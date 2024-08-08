Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brookfield India Real Estate Trust standalone net profit rises 48.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust standalone net profit rises 48.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 70.47% to Rs 127.41 crore

Net profit of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust rose 48.72% to Rs 104.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 70.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 70.47% to Rs 127.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales127.4174.74 70 OPM %96.5895.06 -PBDT106.1871.05 49 PBT106.1871.05 49 NP104.5270.28 49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RBI MPC policy: Repo rate in focus; what factors may influence decision?

Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty mildly negative in pre-open; RBI's rate cut decision in spotlight

RBI MPC 2024 LIVE updates: Monetary Policy Committee set to announce decision on repo rate today

Olympics 2024: Algerians rally behind gold as Khelif advances to final

Thousands rally in solidarity with minorities amid UK anti-immigrant riots

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story