Oriental Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 17.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.79% to Rs 543.00 croreNet profit of Oriental Infra Trust rose 17.74% to Rs 93.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 543.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 503.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales543.00503.74 8 OPM %78.2783.35 -PBDT276.66254.90 9 PBT88.4073.06 21 NP93.5779.47 18
