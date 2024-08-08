Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 17.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.14% to Rs 179.95 crore

Net profit of Neogen Chemicals rose 17.64% to Rs 11.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.14% to Rs 179.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 164.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.179.95164.8817.1217.0222.5719.1115.7613.6311.479.75

