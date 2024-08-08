Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 17.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 17.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.14% to Rs 179.95 crore

Net profit of Neogen Chemicals rose 17.64% to Rs 11.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.14% to Rs 179.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 164.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales179.95164.88 9 OPM %17.1217.02 -PBDT22.5719.11 18 PBT15.7613.63 16 NP11.479.75 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RBI MPC policy: Repo rate in focus; what factors may influence decision?

Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty mildly negative in pre-open; RBI's rate cut decision in spotlight

RBI MPC 2024 LIVE updates: Monetary Policy Committee set to announce decision on repo rate today

Olympics 2024: Algerians rally behind gold as Khelif advances to final

Thousands rally in solidarity with minorities amid UK anti-immigrant riots

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story