Blue economy set to be new engine of India's growth

Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said the blue economy has the potential to emerge as a major driver of the countrys future growth, contributing to energy security, food needs, and strategic strength. The Minister was delivering keynote address at the session titled Blue Economy, Oceans, Poles, Earth and Ecology Sagarika, the tale of earth sciences during the India International Science Festival. Singh said that while oceans have been central to Indias civilisational understanding, systematic efforts to harness their economic and scientific potential have gained momentum only in recent years. He underlined that the governments focus on the blue economy is clearly reflected in the Prime Ministers Independence Day addresses in 2023 and 2024, where it was identified as a national priority. Highlighting Indias geographical advantage, the minister pointed out that the country has a coastline of over 11,000 km and an exclusive economic zone of more than 2.37 million square kilometres. Nearly 60 per cent of our landmass-equivalent lies in the ocean, yet its contribution to value creation has remained limited so far, he said, adding that achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047 would require looking beyond land-based resources.

