Blue Jet Healthcare fixes record date for dividend

Record date is 19 September 2025

Blue Jet Healthcare has fixed 19 September 2025 as record date for the purpose of determining entitlement to receive dividend of Rs. 1.2/- (@ 60%) per equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2024- 25 and the final dividend will be paid on or before 25 October 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News