Blue Jet Healthcare fixes record date for dividend

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Record date is 19 September 2025

Blue Jet Healthcare has fixed 19 September 2025 as record date for the purpose of determining entitlement to receive dividend of Rs. 1.2/- (@ 60%) per equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2024- 25 and the final dividend will be paid on or before 25 October 2025.

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

