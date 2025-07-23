Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindalco Industries Ltd gains for fifth straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd gains for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 691.7, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.15% in last one year as compared to a 3.11% jump in NIFTY and a 2.96% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 691.7, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 25172.45. The Sensex is at 82590.28, up 0.49%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has gained around 3.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9533.3, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 692.8, up 0.41% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 6.15% in last one year as compared to a 3.11% jump in NIFTY and a 2.96% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 24.3 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Aditya Birla Real Estate approves fund raising up to Rs 1500 cr

Tata Steel receives affirmation in issuer rating and outlook from Moody's

Nifty trades near 25,200 level; oil & gas shares jump

ADB trims India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5% on account of trade uncertainty

Sky Gold & Diamonds consolidated net profit rises 105.32% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story