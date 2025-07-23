Board of Aditya Birla Real Estate approves fund raising up to Rs 1500 cr

At meeting held on 23 July 2025

The Board of Aditya Birla Real Estate at its meeting held on 23 July 2025 has approved raising of funds up to Rs 1500 crore in one or more tranches by way of availing secured or unsecured Rupee Term Loan within the borrowing limits approved by the shareholders to refinance the existing debts of the Company taken for capex use of Century Pulp and Paper division of the Company (CPP) and release of charges or encumbrances created on the assets of CPP for such loans, in view of the proposed sale of CPP division of the Company to ITC

