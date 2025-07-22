Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit rises 141.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 117.78% to Rs 354.76 crore

Net profit of Blue Jet Healthcare rose 141.32% to Rs 91.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 117.78% to Rs 354.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 162.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.354.76162.9034.1127.17128.5652.95122.8649.4791.1737.78

