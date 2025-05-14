Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit rises 177.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit rises 177.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 85.08% to Rs 340.45 crore

Net profit of Blue Jet Healthcare rose 177.68% to Rs 110.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 85.08% to Rs 340.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 183.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 86.38% to Rs 305.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 163.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.74% to Rs 1029.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 711.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales340.45183.95 85 1029.99711.60 45 OPM %41.1128.85 -36.6732.21 - PBDT152.1761.87 146 423.89257.92 64 PBT147.2254.15 172 406.10229.83 77 NP110.1039.65 178 305.20163.75 86

