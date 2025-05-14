Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit rises 177.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 85.08% to Rs 340.45 crore

Net profit of Blue Jet Healthcare rose 177.68% to Rs 110.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 85.08% to Rs 340.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 183.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 86.38% to Rs 305.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 163.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.74% to Rs 1029.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 711.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

340.45183.951029.99711.6041.1128.8536.6732.21152.1761.87423.89257.92147.2254.15406.10229.83110.1039.65305.20163.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News