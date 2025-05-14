Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajmera Realty & Infra India standalone net profit rises 24.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Ajmera Realty & Infra India standalone net profit rises 24.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 28.62% to Rs 118.00 crore

Net profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India rose 24.23% to Rs 28.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 28.62% to Rs 118.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 165.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.85% to Rs 111.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 532.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 489.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales118.00165.31 -29 532.67489.00 9 OPM %37.6632.35 -37.2933.02 - PBDT37.4230.96 21 147.84115.14 28 PBT36.9330.72 20 145.87113.96 28 NP28.6123.03 24 111.6485.32 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jain Irrigation Systems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 28.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 123.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Manomay Tex India standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 135.44% in the March 2025 quarter

MPIL Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story