Ajmera Realty & Infra India standalone net profit rises 24.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.62% to Rs 118.00 crore

Net profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India rose 24.23% to Rs 28.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 28.62% to Rs 118.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 165.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.85% to Rs 111.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 532.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 489.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

118.00165.31532.67489.0037.6632.3537.2933.0237.4230.96147.84115.1436.9330.72145.87113.9628.6123.03111.6485.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News