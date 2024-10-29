Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit rises 21.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.84% to Rs 208.26 crore

Net profit of Blue Jet Healthcare rose 21.89% to Rs 58.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.84% to Rs 208.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 181.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.208.26181.3533.3734.5481.5570.8076.9364.3358.3547.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News