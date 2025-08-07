Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit declines 10.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.10% to Rs 39.81 crore

Net profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope declined 10.75% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 39.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.39.8139.858.9710.444.434.844.054.512.993.35

