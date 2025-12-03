Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLUECLOUDS secures order of Rs 110 cr from Stratos Forge Inc.

BLUECLOUDS secures order of Rs 110 cr from Stratos Forge Inc.

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced that it has received a major Data Annotation and AI Training Services order from Stratos Forge Inc, headquartered at 317 George Street, Suite 320, New Brunswick, NJ 089013, USA. This follows the successful completion of a substantial pilot engagement valued at Rs.18 crore (approx.), where BCSSL delivered an exceptional annotation accuracy of 96.68% across the agreed metrics.

Impressed by this performance, Stratos Forge Inc has now awarded BCSSL the full scale project rollout with a commercial value of Rs.110.08 crore (approx.). The project will be executed using BCSSL's in house delivery infrastructure along with its Centre of Excellence (CoE) partnerships with top universities, enabling scalable, high precision AI data operations.

Data annotation has transitioned from simple manual labeling to sophisticated, automation-driven workflows capable of handling complex modalities such as 3D LiDAR, semantic text corpora, and high-resolution imagery. As next-generation AI systems demand accuracy and massive volume, BCSSL will deploy its advanced annotation ecosystem to meet Stratos Forge's large-scale production requirements. BCSSL's delivery strategy combines automation, AI-assisted review systems, rigorous quality control frameworks, and domain-specific expertise suited for enterprise AI development.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

