BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.76% to Rs 150.24 crore

Net profit of BMW Industries rose 1.08% to Rs 17.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.76% to Rs 150.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 159.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.150.24159.4223.4524.4334.2835.6024.9324.5917.8617.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News