BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.76% to Rs 150.24 croreNet profit of BMW Industries rose 1.08% to Rs 17.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.76% to Rs 150.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 159.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales150.24159.42 -6 OPM %23.4524.43 -PBDT34.2835.60 -4 PBT24.9324.59 1 NP17.8617.67 1
