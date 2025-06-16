Annapurna Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 92.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.04% to Rs 517.89 crore

Net profit of Annapurna Finance Pvt declined 92.66% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.04% to Rs 517.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 569.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.21% to Rs 69.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 232.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.22% to Rs 2167.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2059.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.