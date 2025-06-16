Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt standalone net profit declines 44.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt standalone net profit declines 44.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 19.05% to Rs 417.96 crore

Net profit of Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt declined 44.00% to Rs 40.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.05% to Rs 417.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 351.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.52% to Rs 255.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 295.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.80% to Rs 1561.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1241.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales417.96351.08 19 1561.291241.12 26 OPM %44.0058.85 -54.6064.88 - PBDT57.6994.45 -39 348.02396.18 -12 PBT55.2194.98 -42 338.21388.95 -13 NP40.8572.94 -44 255.76295.74 -14

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

