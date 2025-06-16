SpiceJet consolidated net profit rises 168.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.08% to Rs 1395.97 crore

Net profit of SpiceJet rose 168.91% to Rs 341.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.08% to Rs 1395.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1663.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 62.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 422.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.15% to Rs 5073.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6778.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.