BNR Udyog standalone net profit rises 47.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.13% to Rs 0.52 crore

Net profit of BNR Udyog rose 47.37% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.13% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.520.6253.8533.870.310.220.280.190.280.19

