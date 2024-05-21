Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BNR Udyog standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the March 2024 quarter

BNR Udyog standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 24.07% to Rs 0.82 crore

Net profit of BNR Udyog rose 800.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.07% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 299.07% to Rs 4.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.31% to Rs 3.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.821.08 -24 3.033.90 -22 OPM %30.4927.78 -31.6835.13 - PBDT0.290.32 -9 5.171.41 267 PBT0.270.30 -10 5.091.35 277 NP0.270.03 800 4.311.08 299

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

